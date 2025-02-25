Zymeworks Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

Zymeworks Inc. will participate in multiple investor conferences showcasing its biotherapeutics pipeline and recent FDA approvals.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biotherapeutics for challenging diseases such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disorders, has announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences. Management will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, and the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March 11, all in Miami, FL, as well as the Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on March 12. The company is advancing its pipeline, notably with its HER2-targeted bispecific antibody zanidatamab, which has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for certain cancer treatments and is under review in the EU and China. Zymeworks is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs through its innovative therapies and strategic partnerships with other biopharmaceutical companies.

Zymeworks' zanidatamab has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer, marking a significant milestone as the first dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for this indication in the U.S.

The company is actively advancing multiple investigational products, with Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 currently recruiting, and plans to file investigational new drug applications for ZW220 and ZW251 in 2025.

Zymeworks has secured exclusive agreements with global partners BeiGene and Jazz Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories, indicating strong interest and collaboration in their pipeline.

Absence of detailed financial updates or performance metrics in the press release could raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health and future prospects.



The announcement of participation in multiple investor conferences, while typically positive, may suggest that the company is actively seeking to reassure investors amidst potential market uncertainties.



The reliance on partnerships for the commercialization of zanidatamab may indicate limitations in the company's own resources or capabilities to market its products independently, raising questions about its long-term sustainability.

What upcoming investor conferences will Zymeworks attend?

Zymeworks will participate in the TD Cowen, Leerink, Barclays, and Jefferies conferences in March 2025.

What is the mission of Zymeworks Inc.?

Zymeworks aims to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases like cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune conditions.

What is Ziihera® and its significance?

Ziihera® is the first dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer in the U.S.

Which technologies does Zymeworks use for biotherapeutic development?

Zymeworks employs proprietary platforms, including Azymetric™, for developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics.

How can I follow updates from Zymeworks?

Updates can be followed through their website www.zymeworks.com and on X at @ZymeworksInc.

$ZYME Insider Trading Activity

$ZYME insiders have traded $ZYME stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 13 purchases buying 1,027,880 shares for an estimated $14,420,459 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH GALBRAITH (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,291 shares for an estimated $855,016 .

. PAUL ANDREW MOORE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,200 shares for an estimated $316,390 .

. JEFFREY T L SMITH (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,110 shares for an estimated $165,806

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZYME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ZYME stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







TD Cowen 45 Annual Health Care Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on March 4 at 10:30 am Eastern Time (ET) in Boston, MA.



Leerink Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on March 10 at 8:00 am ET in Miami, FL.



Leerink Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on March 10 at 8:00 am ET in Miami, FL.



Barclays 27 Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on March 11 in Miami, FL.



Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on March 12 in Miami, FL.









About Zymeworks Inc.







Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera



®



(zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ziihera



®



is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the U.S. Zanidatamab is currently under regulatory review in the EU and China for second-line BTC and is being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with investigational new drug applications for ZW220 and ZW251 planned for 2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit





www.zymeworks.com





and follow





@ZymeworksInc





on X.







