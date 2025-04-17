Zymeworks Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Zymeworks Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call.

Zymeworks has received FDA accelerated approval for Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), marking it as the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive biliary tract cancer in the U.S.

The company has strategic partnerships with BeiGene and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, granting exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of zanidatamab, which can expand its market reach and collaboration potential.

Zymeworks is actively recruiting for Phase 1 studies of ZW171 and ZW191, indicating ongoing progress in its clinical pipeline and commitment to developing novel therapeutics.

The upcoming financial results reporting and conference call on May 8, 2025, provides an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to gain insight into the company's performance and future direction.

There is no specific mention of recent progress or breakthroughs in the development of their therapeutic candidates, which may indicate stagnation in their pipeline.



The upcoming financial results announcement may reveal disappointing performance or setbacks that could impact investor confidence.



Although the FDA approved Ziihera®, there is no discussion of commercialization strategy or market acceptance, which are critical for future financial success.

When will Zymeworks report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Zymeworks will report its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 8, 2025.

How can I access the Zymeworks conference call?

The conference call will be webcast live, and details will be available on Zymeworks’ website.

What is Ziihera® approved for?

Ziihera® is approved for treating adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive second-line biliary tract cancer.

What therapies is Zymeworks developing?

Zymeworks is developing multifunctional biotherapeutics for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune diseases, including zanidatamab.

Where can I find more information about Zymeworks?

More information is available at www.zymeworks.com and on their official social media accounts.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will report its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on May 8, 2025. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on May 8, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.





The event will be webcast live with dial-in details and webcast replays available on Zymeworks’ website at



https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations



.







About Zymeworks Inc.







Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ziihera® is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the U.S. Zanidatamab is currently under regulatory review in the EU and China for second-line BTC and is being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with an investigational new drug application for ZW251 planned for mid-2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit



www.zymeworks.com



and follow



@ZymeworksInc



on X.







Contacts:







Investor Inquiries:





Shrinal Inamdar





Senior Director, Investor Relations





(604) 678-1388







ir@zymeworks.com







Media Inquiries:





Diana Papove





Senior Director, Corporate Communications





(604) 678-1388







media@zymeworks.com





