ZYMEWORKS Earnings Results: $ZYME Reports Quarterly Earnings

ZYMEWORKS ($ZYME) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, missing estimates of -$0.10 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $31,030,000, missing estimates of $46,104,295 by $-15,074,295.

ZYMEWORKS Insider Trading Activity

ZYMEWORKS insiders have traded $ZYME stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 13 purchases buying 1,027,880 shares for an estimated $14,420,459 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH GALBRAITH (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,291 shares for an estimated $855,016 .

. PAUL ANDREW MOORE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,200 shares for an estimated $316,390 .

. JEFFREY T L SMITH (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,110 shares for an estimated $165,806

ZYMEWORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of ZYMEWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

