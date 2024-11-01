Zymeworks downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo downgraded Zymeworks (ZYME) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $12. The firm believes the shares are “fully valued” following the company’s Q3 report. Wells cites valuation for the downgrade.
