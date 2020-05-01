Zymeworks Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ZYME

In trading on Friday, shares of Zymeworks Inc (Symbol: ZYME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.88, changing hands as low as $34.74 per share. Zymeworks Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZYME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZYME's low point in its 52 week range is $16.80 per share, with $52.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.09.

