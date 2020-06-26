ZYME Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Zymeworks Inc (Symbol: ZYME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.21, changing hands as low as $36.25 per share. Zymeworks Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZYME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZYME's low point in its 52 week range is $20.33 per share, with $52.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.70.

