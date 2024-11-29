Zylox-Tonbridge Announces 2024 Shareholder Meeting Plans

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2190) has released an update.

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its H Share register from December 16 to December 19, 2024, to determine eligible shareholders for its upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders must submit their share certificates and transfer documents by December 13, 2024, to attend the meeting on December 19. A detailed circular on the meeting’s resolutions will be released soon.

