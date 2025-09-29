Zydus Wellness (BSE:531335) Price Target Decreased by 79.32% to 505.95

The average one-year price target for Zydus Wellness (BSE:531335) has been revised to ₹ 505.95 / share. This is a decrease of 79.32% from the prior estimate of ₹ 2,446.98 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 433.42 to a high of ₹ 627.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 71.30% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 1,763.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zydus Wellness. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 531335 is 0.01%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.13% to 862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 266K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 531335 by 10.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 236K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing a decrease of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 531335 by 17.54% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing a decrease of 29.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 531335 by 23.19% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 24.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 531335 by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.