Markets

Zydus Lifesciences, Bioeq Sign Agreement To Commercialize NUFYMCO In US

December 23, 2025 — 09:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Zydus Lifesciences Limited (ZYDUSLIFE.NS), Tuesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, United Arab Emirates, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bioeq AG, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company.

The agreement deals with the licensing, supply and commercialization of Bioeq's Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor inhibitor NUFYMCO, an interchangeable biosimilar of Lucentis, for the U.S. market.

As per the terms of the deal, Bioeq will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, registration and supply of the finished product, while Zydus will be responsible for the commercialisation of NUFYMCO in the U.S. market.

Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, said, "Through this partnership, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to accelerate organisational growth while ensuring maximum value to patients through an expanded access to affordable ophthalmology care."

Zydus's stock closed at INR 927.80, up 1.05 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.