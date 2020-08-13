Zydus Cadila launches India's cheapest remdesivir version at $37 per vial

BENGALURU, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Zydus Cadila CADI.NS on Thursday launched the cheapest generic version of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir in India to treat COVID-19 following reports of shortages at hospitals in the world's third-worst hit nation.

Zydus has priced it at 2,800 rupees ($37.44) per 100mg vial. It will be sold under the brand name Remdac to government and private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Officials in some Indian states had a few weeks ago complained of supply issues, but a top executive at drugmaker Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS had earlier this week said the supplies were stabilising.

Zydus is the fifth company to launch a copy of the antiviral in India after privately held Hetero Labs Ltd, Cipla, Mylan NV MYL.O and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd JULS.NS.

Gilead GILD.O has also entered into licensing agreements with Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS and Syngene International Ltd SYNN.NS to make remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries, including India.

India has reported a daily jump of more than 50,000 coronavirus infections for two weeks, with total cases as of Wednesday at 2.33 million.

($1 = 74.7900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.