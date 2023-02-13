Zwyer Alexander Updates Holdings in NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

Fintel reports that Zwyer Alexander has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NLSP). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.20MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 491.85% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for NLS Pharmaceutics is $7.99. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 491.85% from its latest reported closing price of $1.35.

The projected annual revenue for NLS Pharmaceutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in NLS Pharmaceutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLSP is 0.02%, an increase of 20.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 2,081K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 633K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 500K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing a decrease of 143.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLSP by 82.59% over the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 194K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ayrton Capital holds 170K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary controlled release formulation of mazindol (mazindol CR), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin receptor 2 agonist, which was used for many yearsto treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating mazindol CR in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience® has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

