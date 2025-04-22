Stocks
ZWS

$ZWS Earnings Results: $ZWS Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 22, 2025 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ZWS ($ZWS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $388,800,000, beating estimates of $387,634,535 by $1,165,465.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZWS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$ZWS Insider Trading Activity

$ZWS insiders have traded $ZWS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MOUNTAIN LLC ICE sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
  • APRIL JALAZO sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
  • AIMEE KATZ sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
  • TODD A. ADAMS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 287,508 shares for an estimated $11,338,063.
  • MICHAEL TROUTMAN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,662 shares for an estimated $3,852,806.
  • MARK W PETERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,203 shares for an estimated $2,355,799.
  • JEFFREY A SCHOON (President) sold 30,698 shares for an estimated $1,088,858
  • DAVID J PAULI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,460 shares for an estimated $456,933.
  • JEFFREY J. LAVALLE (VP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 3,132 shares for an estimated $122,617
  • SUDHANSHU CHHABRA (VP-Zurn Business Systems) sold 2,268 shares for an estimated $88,792

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $ZWS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZWS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZWS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZWS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $34.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $39.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ZWS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.