$ZWS Earnings Results: $ZWS Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ZWS ($ZWS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $388,800,000, beating estimates of $387,634,535 by $1,165,465.

$ZWS Insider Trading Activity

$ZWS insiders have traded $ZWS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOUNTAIN LLC ICE sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000

APRIL JALAZO sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000

AIMEE KATZ sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000

TODD A. ADAMS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 287,508 shares for an estimated $11,338,063 .

. MICHAEL TROUTMAN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,662 shares for an estimated $3,852,806 .

. MARK W PETERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,203 shares for an estimated $2,355,799 .

. JEFFREY A SCHOON (President) sold 30,698 shares for an estimated $1,088,858

DAVID J PAULI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,460 shares for an estimated $456,933 .

. JEFFREY J. LAVALLE (VP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 3,132 shares for an estimated $122,617

SUDHANSHU CHHABRA (VP-Zurn Business Systems) sold 2,268 shares for an estimated $88,792

$ZWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $ZWS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZWS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZWS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZWS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $34.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $39.0 on 10/30/2024

