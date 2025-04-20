$ZWS Earnings Preview: Recent $ZWS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ZWS ($ZWS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $387,634,535 and earnings of $0.29 per share.
$ZWS Insider Trading Activity
$ZWS insiders have traded $ZWS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MOUNTAIN LLC ICE sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
- APRIL JALAZO sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
- AIMEE KATZ sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
- TODD A. ADAMS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 287,508 shares for an estimated $11,338,063.
- MICHAEL TROUTMAN (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,662 shares for an estimated $3,852,806.
- MARK W PETERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,203 shares for an estimated $2,355,799.
- JEFFREY A SCHOON (President) sold 30,698 shares for an estimated $1,088,858
- DAVID J PAULI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,460 shares for an estimated $456,933.
- JEFFREY J. LAVALLE (VP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 3,132 shares for an estimated $122,617
- SUDHANSHU CHHABRA (VP-Zurn Business Systems) sold 2,268 shares for an estimated $88,792
$ZWS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $ZWS stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 11,314,441 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,028,649
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 4,709,565 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,666,774
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,304,285 shares (+184.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,949,830
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,402,349 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,307,617
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,242,642 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,350,546
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 541,293 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,190,228
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 476,527 shares (+81.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,774,457
$ZWS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZWS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZWS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $34.0 on 04/15/2025
- Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $39.0 on 10/30/2024
