$ZVRA stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZVRA stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $21,674,664 of trading volume.

$ZVRA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZVRA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ZVRA stock page ):

$ZVRA insiders have traded $ZVRA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL F. MCFARLANE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,817 shares for an estimated $727,389 .

. RAHSAAN THOMPSON (Chief Legal & Compliance) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $221,004

R. LADUANE CLIFTON (CFO & Treasurer) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $86,471

JOSHUA SCHAFER (CCO & EVP, Bus. Development) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $82,526

JOHN B BODE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $79,624

TIMOTHY J. SANGIOVANNI (SVP, Finance & Corp Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $23,587

COREY MICHAEL WATTON purchased 300 shares for an estimated $2,351

$ZVRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $ZVRA stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZVRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZVRA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

$ZVRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZVRA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZVRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $22.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 03/12/2025

