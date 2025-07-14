$ZVIA stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZVIA stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,378,925 of trading volume.

$ZVIA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZVIA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ZVIA stock page ):

$ZVIA insiders have traded $ZVIA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PADRAIC L. SPENCE sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $203,265

AMY TAYLOR (President & CEO) sold 11,479 shares for an estimated $54,429

LORNA R. SIMMS (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) sold 3,979 shares for an estimated $18,634

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZVIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ZVIA stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ZVIA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.