$ZVIA stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZVIA stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,378,925 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZVIA (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ZVIA stock page):
$ZVIA Insider Trading Activity
$ZVIA insiders have traded $ZVIA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PADRAIC L. SPENCE sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $203,265
- AMY TAYLOR (President & CEO) sold 11,479 shares for an estimated $54,429
- LORNA R. SIMMS (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) sold 3,979 shares for an estimated $18,634
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ZVIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ZVIA stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 549,508 shares (+950.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,186,937
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 524,675 shares (+2701.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,133,298
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 454,198 shares (+178.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $981,067
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 402,424 shares (+359.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $869,235
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 214,739 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $463,836
- SOVIERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 210,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,600
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 200,000 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ZVIA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.