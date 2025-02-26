$ZVIA Earnings Results: $ZVIA Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ZVIA ($ZVIA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $39,460,000, missing estimates of $40,178,004 by $-718,004.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZVIA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$ZVIA Insider Trading Activity

$ZVIA insiders have traded $ZVIA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZVIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROSEMARY L RIPLEY sold 2,567,006 shares for an estimated $4,876,284

PINE LLC WHITE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 178,540 shares for an estimated $195,897 .

. AMY TAYLOR (President & CEO) sold 11,479 shares for an estimated $54,429

LORNA R. SIMMS (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) sold 3,979 shares for an estimated $18,634

JULIE GARCIA RUEHL has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $15,592 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDRE RUBERTI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,842

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZVIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $ZVIA stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.