Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Zurn Water Solutions said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.85%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 1.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.90. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurn Water Solutions. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZWS is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 166,121K shares. The put/call ratio of ZWS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zurn Water Solutions is 26.69. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.26% from its latest reported closing price of 21.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zurn Water Solutions is 1,586MM, an increase of 12.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 11,273K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,932K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,483K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 47.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,110K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,998K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,454K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares, representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,368K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZWS by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Water Solutions is a growth oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Zurn product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic and environmental and site works products for public and provide spaces.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.