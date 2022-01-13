Zurn Water Solutions Corporation's (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 7.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Zurn Water Solutions' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zurn Water Solutions is:

14% = US$232m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Zurn Water Solutions' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Zurn Water Solutions' ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 20%, we aren't very excited. However, the moderate 16% net income growth seen by Zurn Water Solutions over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Zurn Water Solutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 10%.

NYSE:ZWS Past Earnings Growth January 13th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Zurn Water Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Zurn Water Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Zurn Water Solutions' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 18% (or a retention ratio of 82%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

While Zurn Water Solutions has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 26% over the next three years. However, Zurn Water Solutions' future ROE is expected to rise to 30% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Zurn Water Solutions' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

