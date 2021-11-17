Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZWS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.78, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZWS was $37.78, representing a -42.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.68 and a 23.18% increase over the 52 week low of $30.67.

ZWS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). ZWS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the zws Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZWS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZWS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 13.12% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of ZWS at 5.04%.

