ZURN WATER SOLUT (FRA:4RX0) Price Target Increased by 21.96% to 29.59

The average one-year price target for ZURN WATER SOLUT (FRA:4RX0) has been revised to 29.59 / share. This is an increase of 21.96% from the prior estimate of 24.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.47 to a high of 32.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.31% from the latest reported closing price of 24.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZURN WATER SOLUT. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4RX0 is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 166,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,434K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,110K shares, representing an increase of 42.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 74.56% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 11,390K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,498K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,858K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,483K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 75.61% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,561K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,454K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 3.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,386K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 5.24% over the last quarter.

