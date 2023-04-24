ZURN WATER SOLUT (FRA:4RX0) Price Target Decreased by 6.28% to 23.78

The average one-year price target for ZURN WATER SOLUT (FRA:4RX0) has been revised to 23.78 / share. This is an decrease of 6.28% from the prior estimate of 25.37 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.60 to a high of 26.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.16% from the latest reported closing price of 18.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZURN WATER SOLUT. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4RX0 is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 168,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 11,273K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,932K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,483K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 47.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 57.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,110K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,998K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,454K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares, representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,368K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4RX0 by 18.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.