Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $61.8 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $43.5 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp reported adjusted earnings of $74.8 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $455.4 million from $410.0 million last year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.8 Mln. vs. $43.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $455.4 Mln vs. $410.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.