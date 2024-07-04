Zurn Elkay Water Recent Insider Activity

Making a noteworthy insider sell on July 3, April Jalazo, 10% Owner at Zurn Elkay Water (NYSE:ZWS), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Jalazo sold 8,240 shares of Zurn Elkay Water. The total transaction value is $240,113.

Zurn Elkay Water shares are trading up 1.37% at $29.58 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zurn Elkay Water

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procure, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Financial Milestones: Zurn Elkay Water's Journey

Revenue Growth: Zurn Elkay Water displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 45.51%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zurn Elkay Water's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.2.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Zurn Elkay Water adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 44.89, Zurn Elkay Water's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.36 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.19 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zurn Elkay Water's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.