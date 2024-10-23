News & Insights

Zurn Elkay Water raises quarterly dividend 12.5% to 9c per share

October 23, 2024 — 04:16 pm EDT

Zurn Elkay Water (ZWS) Solutions Corporation announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.09 per share, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on December 6, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 20, 2024.

