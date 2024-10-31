Zurn Elkay Water price target raised to $39 from $37 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Zurn Elkay Water (ZWS) to $39 from $37 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they modestly exceeded expectations and raised the low end of guidance. Estimates are tracking higher as end markets prove resilient in a choppy environment and margin performance is strong.

