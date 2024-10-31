Baird raised the firm’s price target on Zurn Elkay Water (ZWS) to $39 from $37 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they modestly exceeded expectations and raised the low end of guidance. Estimates are tracking higher as end markets prove resilient in a choppy environment and margin performance is strong.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ZWS:
- Zurn Elkay Reports Solid Q3 2024 Results
- Zurn Elkay Water price target raised to $39 from $37 at Baird
- Zurn Elkay Water reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 32c
- Zurn Elkay Water sees Q4 net sales up low single digits
- Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.