Zurn Elkay Water price target raised to $39 from $37 at Baird

October 31, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Zurn Elkay Water (ZWS) to $39 from $37 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they modestly exceeded expectations and raised the low end of guidance. Estimates are tracking higher as end markets prove resilient in a choppy environment and margin performance is strong.

