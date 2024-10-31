Zurn Elkay Water price target raised to $37 from $34 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Zurn Elkay Water (ZWS) to $37 from $34 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 beat with an upbeat tone on theearnings callaround margin progress into next year with supply chain portending upside to normal incremental, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZWS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.