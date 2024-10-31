Zurn Elkay Water price target raised to $37 from $34 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Zurn Elkay Water (ZWS) to $37 from $34 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 beat with an upbeat tone on theearnings callaround margin progress into next year with supply chain portending upside to normal incremental, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZWS:
- Zurn Elkay Water price target raised to $39 from $37 at Baird
- Zurn Elkay Reports Solid Q3 2024 Results
- Zurn Elkay Water reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 32c
- Zurn Elkay Water sees Q4 net sales up low single digits
- Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.