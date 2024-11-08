Zurn Elkay Water Insider Trades Send A Signal

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 8, Michael Troutman, Chief Information Officer at Zurn Elkay Water (NYSE:ZWS), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Troutman's decision to sell 4,811 shares of Zurn Elkay Water was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total value of the sale is $188,350.

In the Friday's morning session, Zurn Elkay Water's shares are currently trading at $39.19, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

About Zurn Elkay Water

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procure, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Key Indicators: Zurn Elkay Water's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Zurn Elkay Water's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 46.2%, indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zurn Elkay Water's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.25.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Zurn Elkay Water's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 50.24 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.43, Zurn Elkay Water's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.81, Zurn Elkay Water demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zurn Elkay Water's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.