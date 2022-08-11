Zurich reports consensus-beating 25% jump in H1 operating profit

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Zurich ZURN.S reported a better-than-expected 25% rise in operating profit to $3.39 billion in the first half on Thursday, with both its property and casualty and its life businesses outperforming.

Analysts had on average seen business operating profit at $3.3 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus forecast.

Europe's fifth largest insurer said it was on track to beat all its targets.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

