Zurich renews German insurance distribution deal with Deutsche Bank

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S is renewing its insurance distribution deal in Germany with Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE for a further 10 years and expanding it to include Deutsche's retail unit Postbank, Zurich said on Thursday.

The agreement gives Zurich exclusive rights to offer life insurance as well as property, accident and liability insurance to Deutsche Bank customers, the Swiss insurer said in a statement.

The existing deal has been a major revenue earner for Zurich's German division. The addition of Postbank will enable Zurich to reach 19 million Deutsche Bank customers, Zurich said.

The new deal comes into place in 2023.

Deutsche Bank is also looking for a partner to distribute credit-linked insurance, with an agreement expected "in the coming weeks", Zurich said.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)

