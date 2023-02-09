Zurich Insurance to raise dividend despite annual profit slump

Updates with details, background

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S said on Thursday it would raise its dividend by 9% despite the insurer posting a drop in its 2022 net profit, slightly less than feared, weighed down by smaller capital gains.

Also denting profit were losses on divestments, like the sale of its back-book in Italy, as well as a charge related to inflation in Argentina, the company said.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $4.603 billion, it said. That is down from $5.202 billion seen in the previous year and slightly better than analysts' expectations for net profit of $4.546 billion.

"These were tough years with unexpected challenges during which we had to stay very agile and focused on our goals," Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said.

The insurer plans to increase the dividend payout to 24 Swiss francs per share from 22 francs.

Last November, the company set more ambitious financial targets for the next three years as insurers benefit from rising premium rates.

($1 = 0.9195 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Paul Arnold, Editing by Friederike Heine and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.