Zurich Insurance to buy stake in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank unit for $487 mln

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S will buy a 51% stake in Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's KTKM.NS general insurance unit for about 40.51 billion rupees ($487 million), the companies said on Thursday.

The deal, on which Reuters had reported in June, will be the largest investment by a global insurer in an Indian non-life insurer.

Zurich Insurance Co, a unit of one of Europe's largest insurers, will buy an additional 19% stake in Kotak General Insurance within three years, the companies said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares rose as much as 2% to 1,758.65 rupees on the news. ($1 = 83.1950 Indian rupees)

