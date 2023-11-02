News & Insights

Zurich Insurance to buy stake in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank unit for $487 mln

November 02, 2023 — 12:34 am EDT

Ashna Teresa Britto and Rama Venkat for Reuters

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S will buy a 51% stake in Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's KTKM.NS general insurance unit for about 40.51 billion rupees ($487 million), the companies said on Thursday.

The deal, on which Reuters had reported in June, will be the largest investment by a global insurer in an Indian non-life insurer.

Zurich Insurance Co, a unit of one of Europe's largest insurers, will buy an additional 19% stake in Kotak General Insurance within three years, the companies said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares rose as much as 2% to 1,758.65 rupees on the news. ($1 = 83.1950 Indian rupees)

