News & Insights

Zurich Insurance to buy 70% stake in Kotak arm upfront in amended deal

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

February 23, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Varun Vyas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S will buy a 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank's KTKM.NS general insurance arm by paying 55.60 billion rupees (nearly $671 million) upfront instead of staggering the purchase as planned last year, the Indian lender said on Friday.

Under the original deal, announced in November last year, Zurich was to buy a 51% stake in the Kotak unit for 40.51 billion rupees and an additional 19% holding within three years of the first purchase.

The deal will be the largest investment by a global insurer in a non-life insurer in the Indian market.

The change in the deal's terms will not affect Kotak General's valuation, which was 79.43 billion rupees according to the filing from November 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said the other terms of the transaction remain unchanged.

($1 = 82.8720 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((varunvyas.hebbalalu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.