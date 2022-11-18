Zurich Insurance to begin share buyback program on Nov. 21

November 18, 2022 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S on Friday said it will launch its previously announced share buyback program on Nov. 21.

Europe's fifth-largest insurer said in August it intended to repurchase up to 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) worth of shares.

The amount corresponded to a maximum of 4.15 million shares or a maximum of 2.76% of Zurich's registered share capital.

The buyback program, which Zurich Insurance said was for capital reduction purposes, will run until Dec. 29, 2023.

