Zurich Insurance To Accelerate Cuts In Carbon Emissions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) said it is accelerating measures to reduce carbon emissions from its operations through the global actions focusing on travel, vehicles, food, paper and real estate. Zurich plans to be a net-zero emissions business by 2050. The company is committed to reducing its remaining greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025 and by 70% by 2029. The new measures are estimated to cut carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions in the Group's operations by more than 40,000 metric tons annually by 2025, or 20% compared with 2019.

Zurich aims to reduce air travel-related emissions as of 2022 by 70%. Communication with customers is targeted to become fully digital by 2025. New company vehicles will be electric or hybrid.

By the end of 2022, Zurich Insurance expects all company restaurants to serve regionally sourced food and to introduce food waste-management programs.

The Group is planning to implement a sustainable buildings program in an additional 50 offices by the end of current year.

Zurich is also launching a Carbon Neutral World Equity Fund that invests in low-emission companies.

