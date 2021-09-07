Zurich Insurance sets climate steps to curb C02 emissions

Zurich Insurance Group unveiled on Tuesday new climate measures that it said would reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by more than 40,000 tonnes per year.

The actions include cuts to air travel of 70% and other measures that focus on vehicles, food, paper and real estate, it said in a statement announcing new products that include the launch of the sector's first carbon neutral fund in industry and expansion of insurance offerings for the clean energy sector.

