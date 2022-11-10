Zurich Insurance sees $550 mln hit from Hurricane Ian

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 10, 2022 — 12:47 am EST

Written by Michael Shields for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S expects a net $550 million pre-tax hit from Hurricane Ian, it said on Thursday while reporting property and casualty premiums rose 8% to $33.5 billion in the first nine months, a gain of 13% on a like-for-like basis.

Europe's fifth-largest insurer said life insurance new business annual premium equivalent (APE) fell 6% but rose 2% on a like-for-like basis that adjusts for currency movements, acquisitions and disposals.

Zurich's Swiss Solvency Test (SST) capital ratio was estimated at 252% as of Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.