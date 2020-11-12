US Markets

Zurich Insurance says COVID-19 claims steady, life sales rebound in Q3

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Zurich Insurance Group on Thursday said claims triggered by the coronavirus pandemic held steady and its new life insurance business picked up in the third quarter.

Adds details from statement

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.Son Thursday said claims triggered by the coronavirus pandemic held steady and its new life insurance business picked up in the third quarter.

"P&C claims related to COVID-19, net of reduced claim frequency, are unchanged at approximately $450 million as at September 30, 2020," it said, referring to its property and casualty business.

Such claims had stood at $447 million as of mid-year.

Europe's fifth-largest insurer said the third quarter saw an active Atlantic storm season as hurricanes Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally made landfall in the United States.

"Together with other weather events in both North America and EMEA, losses from natural catastrophes are expected to be around 2 percentage points higher than normal over the second half of the year," it added.

Property & Casualty gross written premiums rose 3% on a like-for-like basis, with strong growth in commercial insurance and a further improvement in rates, it said.

Life new business sales recovered in the third quarter with the annual premium equivalent (APE) up 7% like-for-like while nine-month APE sales were down 8%.

It said its capital position was strong, with its Z-ECM ratio estimated at 110% at the end of September.

Zurich had said in August that its life insurance and property and casualty businesses were taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, but rising commercial insurance rates provided support as it reported a 40% profit drop.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Michelle Adair)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular