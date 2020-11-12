Zurich Insurance says COVID-19 claims steady

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S said claims triggered by the coronavirus pandemic held steady and its new life insurance business picked up in the third quarter.

"P&C claims related to COVID-19, net of reduced claim frequency, are unchanged at approximately $450 million as at September 30, 2020," it said, referring to its property and casualty business.

Losses from natural catastrophes were expected to be around 2 percentage points higher than normal over the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

