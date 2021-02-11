Zurich Insurance reports 20% FY operating profit drop, unchanged dividend

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S reported a 20% fall in 2020 operating profit on Thursday, as claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher losses from natural catastrophes bit into earnings.

Business operating profit fell to $4.24 billion, Europe's fifth-largest insurer said, while net profit of $3.834 billion exceeded the $2.93 billion average expectation in the company's own poll of 21 analysts.

Zurich proposed an unchanged dividend of 20 Swiss francs per share.

