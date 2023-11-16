Zurich insurance reaffirms 2023-2025 targets, including earnings

ZURICH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S, Europe's fifth-largest insurer, said on Thursday it is on track to deliver on its 2023-2025 targets, including its 8% earnings per share growth target.

The company made the announcement of an investor event in London.

Last week, Zurich announced a strong increase in premium income in the first nine months of the year and told its shareholders it planned a share buyback.

The insurer was "confident that we’ll be able to finish the year strongly and achieve our financial targets for 2023–2025", Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said alongside the results in a statement.

