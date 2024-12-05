Zurich Insurance price target raised to CHF 520 from CHF 445 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Hadley Cohen raised the firm’s price target on Zurich Insurance (ZURVY) to CHF 520 from CHF 445 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
