Zurich Insurance price target raised to CHF 470 from CHF 440 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Farooq Hanif raised the firm’s price target on Zurich Insurance (ZURVY) to CHF 470 from CHF 440 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

