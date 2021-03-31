Zurich Insurance presses ahead with climate targets

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance plans a 25% cut in carbon intensity for listed equity and corporate bond investments by 2025 and a 30% cut for direct real estate investments, it said on Wednesday.

"Zurich pledges to use (its) influence as investor and insurer to press for change, and urge companies it invests in to set their own targets for a 1.5 degree centigrade future," it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Miller)

