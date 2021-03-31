Zurich Insurance presses ahead with climate targets

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Zurich Insurance plans a 25% cut in carbon intensity for listed equity and corporate bond investments by 2025 and a 30% cut for direct real estate investments, it said https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2021/2021-0331-01 on Wednesday.

"Zurich pledges to use (its) influence as investor and insurer to press for change, and urge companies it invests in to set their own targets for a 1.5 degree centigrade future," it added in a statement.

