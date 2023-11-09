Zurich Insurance plans additional share buyback

Adds life business in 3rd paragraph, SST ratio in 4th, background in 5th

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group's ZURN.S property and casualty premiums rose 9% in the first nine months to $34.6 billion due to strong growth in commercial and retail insurance, it said on Thursday.

Zurich also announced an additional share buyback because ofits elevated capital levels.

Life insurance present value of new business premiums for the first nine months rose 23% to $12.2 billion on a like-for-like basis that adjusts for currency movements, acquisitions and disposals.

Europe's fifth-largest insurer reported a Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 266%, against a forecast of 270%, according to a company-compiled consensus poll.

Insurers have held onto profits in recent years in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and natural catastrophes by raising premium rates and cutting back on riskier business.

