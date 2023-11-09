News & Insights

Zurich Insurance plans additional share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 09, 2023 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group's ZURN.S property and casualty premiums rose 9% in the first nine months to $34.6 billion due to strong growth in commercial and retail insurance, it said on Thursday.

Zurich also announced an additional share buyback because ofits elevated capital levels.

Life insurance present value of new business premiums for the first nine months rose 23% to $12.2 billion on a like-for-like basis that adjusts for currency movements, acquisitions and disposals.

Europe's fifth-largest insurer reported a Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio of 266%, against a forecast of 270%, according to a company-compiled consensus poll.

Insurers have held onto profits in recent years in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and natural catastrophes by raising premium rates and cutting back on riskier business.

