Zurich Insurance H1 Profit Climbs; Expects To Exceed 2025 Targets

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders climbed 21 percent to $3.03 billion from last year's $2.49 billion.

Earnings per share were 18.50 Swiss Francs, up 20 percent from 15.47 francs last year.

Group business operating profit or BOP grew 7 percent to $4.0 billion from $3.72 billion a year ago.

Property & Casualty or P&C BOP was $2.22 billion, down 1 percent on a reported basis, but up 3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

P&C gross written premiums and policy fees increased 3 percent to $25.34 billion from last year's $24.56 billion.

The company said the results are driven by an ongoing robust performance in P&C, a record BOP in the Life business, and excellent growth at Farmers.

Zurich Insurance added that it recorded strong progress toward exceeding all 2025 targets.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

