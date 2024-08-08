News & Insights

Zurich Insurance H1 Profit Climbs; Expects To Exceed 2025 Targets

August 08, 2024 — 01:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders climbed 21 percent to $3.03 billion from last year's $2.49 billion.

Earnings per share were 18.50 Swiss Francs, up 20 percent from 15.47 francs last year.

Group business operating profit or BOP grew 7 percent to $4.0 billion from $3.72 billion a year ago.

Property & Casualty or P&C BOP was $2.22 billion, down 1 percent on a reported basis, but up 3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

P&C gross written premiums and policy fees increased 3 percent to $25.34 billion from last year's $24.56 billion.

The company said the results are driven by an ongoing robust performance in P&C, a record BOP in the Life business, and excellent growth at Farmers.

Zurich Insurance added that it recorded strong progress toward exceeding all 2025 targets.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
