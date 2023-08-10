Zurich Insurance H1 operating profit beats expectations

Adds quote from call and details from statement

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S, Europe's fifth largest insurer, reported a better-than-expected half-year operating profit on Thursday, helped in part by its Life unit.

The group posted a business operating profit (BOP) of $3.72 billion, little changed versus a year earlier, while analysts in a company-provided poll had on average forecast $3.62 billion.

Insurers globally have faced losses from unexpected events such as natural disasters, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19, and have responded by raising prices or restricting coverage to shield their profits.

Zurich said in a statement that it raised prices by about 6% in the first half.

"The things that we've done to reduce exposure to natural catastrophes in the U.S. I think have had a positive impact in the first six months," finance chief George Quinn told journalists.

The Life business saw its BOP grow 11% from a year earlier to $939 million, helped by growth in the EMEA region, as well as North and Latin America.

Zurich's property and casualty business saw a 6% drop in operating profit, due in part to a higher combined ratio - a measure of underwriting profitability in which a level below 100% indicates a profit.

That ratio for the unit grew to 92.9%, from 91.6% a year earlier.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

