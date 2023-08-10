News & Insights

Zurich Insurance H1 operating profit beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 10, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Adds quote from call and details from statement

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance ZURN.S, Europe's fifth largest insurer, reported a better-than-expected half-year operating profit on Thursday, helped in part by its Life unit.

The group posted a business operating profit (BOP) of $3.72 billion, little changed versus a year earlier, while analysts in a company-provided poll had on average forecast $3.62 billion.

Insurers globally have faced losses from unexpected events such as natural disasters, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19, and have responded by raising prices or restricting coverage to shield their profits.

Zurich said in a statement that it raised prices by about 6% in the first half.

"The things that we've done to reduce exposure to natural catastrophes in the U.S. I think have had a positive impact in the first six months," finance chief George Quinn told journalists.

The Life business saw its BOP grow 11% from a year earlier to $939 million, helped by growth in the EMEA region, as well as North and Latin America.

Zurich's property and casualty business saw a 6% drop in operating profit, due in part to a higher combined ratio - a measure of underwriting profitability in which a level below 100% indicates a profit.

That ratio for the unit grew to 92.9%, from 91.6% a year earlier.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((olivier.sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.