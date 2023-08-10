Zurich Insurance H1 Net Profit Rises, BOP Flat; Says Confident To Meet 2023-2025 Targets

(RTTNews) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders grew 6 percent to $2.49 billion from last year's $2.34 billion.

Earnings per share increased 8 percent.

Group business operating profit or BOP was $3.72 billion, nearly flat with last year's $3.74 billion. P&C BOP of $2.2 billion was down 6 percent, offset by Life BOP growth of 11 percent and Farmers BOP growth of 1 percent.

Group business operating profit was up 3 percent when measured in local currencies

P&C gross written premium and policy fees grew 8 percent from last year to $24.56 billion. Life present value of new business premiums or PVNBP climbed 13 percent from last year to $8.24 billion.

Farmers Exchanges gross written premiums were $13.57 billion, up 1 percent from the prior year.

Looking ahead, Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said, "Our 2023-2025 targets are our most ambitious yet, but our agility, flexibility and focus on delivering results make me confident that we will achieve them."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.