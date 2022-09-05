Zurich Insurance Group to redeem 450 mln pounds of subordinated debt

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S said on Monday that it intends to exercise its option to redeem 450 million pounds ($515.93 million) of subordinated debt.

The 6.625% Undated Subordinated Notes, issued in 2003, are expected to be redeemed on Oct. 2 at par plus accrued interest.

($1 = 0.8722 pounds)

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.