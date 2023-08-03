Zurich Insurance Group AG Ltd - ADR (ZURVY) Price Target Decreased by 9.21% to 81.94

The average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group AG Ltd - ADR (OTC:ZURVY) has been revised to 81.94 / share. This is an decrease of 9.21% from the prior estimate of 90.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -50.68 to a high of 170.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.09% from the latest reported closing price of 49.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group AG Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURVY is 0.52%, a decrease of 12.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 7.14% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 3.57% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 8.81% over the last quarter.

MOSAX - MassMutual Select Overseas Fund holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 11.37% over the last quarter.

JIJIX - John Hancock International Dynamic Growth Fund Class NAV holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 62.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 45.91% over the last quarter.

