Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) Price Target Decreased by 532.45% to 13.47

The average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ZURVY) has been revised to $13.47 / share. This is a decrease of 532.45% from the prior estimate of -$3.11 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$71.68 to a high of $150.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.24% from the latest reported closing price of $28.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 25.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURVY is 0.70%, an increase of 24.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.98% to 1,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 309K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 8.28% over the last quarter.

PDIAX - Virtus Rampart Enhanced Core Equity Fund holds 186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 4.81% over the last quarter.

VIRTUS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Virtus Rampart Enhanced Core Equity Series holds 105K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares , representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Mitchell Capital Management holds 99K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 79K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURVY by 8.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

